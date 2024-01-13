Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.08. The company has a market cap of C$223.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.17.
Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$36.19 million during the quarter. Robex Resources had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 13.62%.
Robex Resources Inc operates as a gold production and development company in West Africa. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali; and the Kiniero Project in Guinea. It also holds five exploration permits, including Mininko, Kamasso, Gladié, Sanoula, and Diangouté in Mali.
