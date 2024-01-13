Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 79,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,169,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $480.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

