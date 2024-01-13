Reviewing Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Hochschild Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.60 billion 1.34 $1.33 billion N/A N/A Hochschild Mining $735.64 million N/A $2.96 million N/A N/A

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 1 2 0 0 1.67 Hochschild Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brands. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru. It also holds a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company has a portfolio of projects located across Peru, Argentina, Mexico, United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. Further, it is involved in the power generation business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

