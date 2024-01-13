Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a positive rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

RRR stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $54.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

