Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 9,979.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $486,807,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $162.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $292.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.