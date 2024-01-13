Raymond James Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $452.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $422.00 to $452.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Shares of SPGI opened at $437.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.02 and its 200-day moving average is $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

