Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $40.36. 28,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 52,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.35.

Qurate Retail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Qurate Retail

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $34,386.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

