Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.09.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$27.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.76.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

