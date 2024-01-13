QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $146.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

