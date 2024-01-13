Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading 3% Higher

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08. 145,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 425,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.31 million. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 25.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Qifu Technology by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,107 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 124,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 59,076 shares during the period. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,280,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,702,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,867,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,111,000 after purchasing an additional 765,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

