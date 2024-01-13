PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $177.00 at Piper Sandler

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $177.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $176.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $3,239,679.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,642,078.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total value of $1,066,605.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

