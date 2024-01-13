ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Trading 2.1% Higher

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.44 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 1,854 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCYB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 196.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

