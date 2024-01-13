PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Price Target Raised to $47.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of PRCT opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $780,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $780,161.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morgan Colby Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $804,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,960.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,208 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,697,000 after buying an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,404,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

