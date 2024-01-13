PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.19.

PPG Industries stock opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

