PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stake Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $736,154,000 after purchasing an additional 122,139 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.19.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $145.61 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

