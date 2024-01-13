Post (NYSE:POST) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.86.

Get Post alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Post

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.51.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $344,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $659,914. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Post

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Post by 1,086.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 324,956 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 7.1% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.