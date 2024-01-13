Playmaker Capital (OTC:PMKRF) Trading Down 1.4%

Playmaker Capital Inc. (OTC:PMKRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Playmaker Capital Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.39.

About Playmaker Capital

(Get Free Report)

Playmaker Capital Inc operates as a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media, and technology. The company offers programmatic advertising and direct campaigns to sports betting and iGaming clients; advertising services to traditional blue-chip clients and agencies; syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playmaker Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playmaker Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.