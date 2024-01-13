Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,843 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,373,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,891,624. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

