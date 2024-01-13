PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $865,000. Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 105.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.