Peoples Bank KS Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 55,030,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,884,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.