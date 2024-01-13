Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $97.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.88. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 203.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

