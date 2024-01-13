Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of PARA opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 15.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,662,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,672,000 after acquiring an additional 211,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

