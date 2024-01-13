Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $1,043,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $1,761,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter worth $302,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 298.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 148.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,430,000 after acquiring an additional 256,366 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.60. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

