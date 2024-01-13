Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 900 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 0.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,333,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 53.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Yum China by 125.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

