Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 867 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vicor by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vicor by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vicor Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $38.34 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

