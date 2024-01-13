Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 771 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CONMED by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CNMD shares. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $252,839.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Price Performance

CONMED stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.15. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.