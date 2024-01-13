Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,076 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 27.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 141.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after buying an additional 107,143 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 2.4 %

Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 37.68% and a negative net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

