Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,673 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $277,340,000 after buying an additional 710,774 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $197,239,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock valued at $12,489,525. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.61 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

