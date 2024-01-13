Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,754,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $307,032,000 after buying an additional 653,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after buying an additional 1,210,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,073,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,615,000 after buying an additional 484,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,710,000 after buying an additional 167,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

CPE stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. Callon Petroleum’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

