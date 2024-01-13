Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $689,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 127.9% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 38,448 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 40.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $67.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

