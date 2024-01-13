Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $151.95 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

