Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,332 shares of company stock valued at $516,087 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $35.96 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

