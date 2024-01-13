Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 2,099 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Watsco by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 0.7 %

Watsco stock opened at $407.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.25 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.57.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.