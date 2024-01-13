Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 790,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $123,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 150.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $168.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

See Also

