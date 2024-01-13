Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $2,921,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novan by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

