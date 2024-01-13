Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 23,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 40,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 16.13%.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

