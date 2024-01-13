NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.55.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $105.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

