NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NEP opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.