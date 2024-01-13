NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.04. 7,796,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112,703. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

