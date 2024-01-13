New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

GBR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.49. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

