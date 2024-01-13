NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NeoVolta Stock Performance

NEOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 36,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. NeoVolta has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoVolta

About NeoVolta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoVolta by 43.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeoVolta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoVolta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoVolta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeoVolta by 741.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.

