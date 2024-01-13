NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 203,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NeoVolta Stock Performance
NEOV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 36,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,725. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. NeoVolta has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.40.
NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NeoVolta had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoVolta
About NeoVolta
NeoVolta Inc designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NeoVolta
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for NeoVolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoVolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.