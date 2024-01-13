NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
NanoViricides stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Featured Stories
