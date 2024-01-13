NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

NanoViricides stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NanoViricides by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

Featured Stories

