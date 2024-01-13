Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.90.

NYSE MS opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $477,765,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

