Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Down 5.2%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.10. 2,351,808 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,344,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Microvast in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microvast by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Microvast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

