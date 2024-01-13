MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

MSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $188.30 and a 1 year high of $727.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.38 and a beta of 2.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock worth $22,632,184. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

