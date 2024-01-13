MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 942,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 660,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

