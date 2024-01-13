Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total transaction of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock worth $250,659,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.91. The company has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $377.06.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Raymond James began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

