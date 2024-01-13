Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070,481 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,198 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,822,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Shares of META stock opened at $374.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.91. The stock has a market cap of $962.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $377.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

