Mcdonald Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,224. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

