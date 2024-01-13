MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

MaxCyte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MXCT opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.42. MaxCyte has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 98.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxCyte will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,362.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,362.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,550 shares of company stock valued at $210,450. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MaxCyte by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MaxCyte by 80.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MaxCyte during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

